Defenceman Trey Stephenson has been suspended 11 games for an incident in the Dec. 10 match against the Golden Rockets.

The Dynamiter’s defenceman was given a match penalty for head contact at the 3:38 mark of the third period.

Stephenson was suspended until further notice and the KIJHL has now decided on his punishment.

He will be eligible to return to the lineup on Jan. 24.