On Jan. 4, water will be shut off for most of the day in the Holland Creek and Lakeview Meadows areas, as well as the cottages at Copper Point.

“We will be tying the new Prairie Wind Development into the Holland Creek water system,” explains RDEK Utility Superintendent Tom Altmann.

“As a result of the outage, there will be a Boil Water Notice in effect at the time the work is completed, until the required lab results are confirmed.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute.”

The water outage will begin at 8 a.m.

RDEK officials ask that residents don’t use water during these hours because it could cause a vacuum due to a closed valve on the other end.

It’s recommended that you store up some water the night before.