Cranbrook’s Dryden Hunt is on the move again this time being traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Avalanche had traded for Hunt earlier this season, getting him from the New York Rangers.

He had one goal in three games for the Rangers and one goal in 25 games for the Avalanche.

Last year he put up career-highs in both goals and assists, tallying six goals and 11 assists.