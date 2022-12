Elkford residents can once again enjoy the pedestrian/non-motorized section of the Boivin Creek Trail.

The north side of the trail, from Fording Drive to Highway 43 was closed while trail lighting was being installed.

District of Elkford staff said it took longer than expected because cleanup was left unfinished due to an unfulfilled contract.

The upgrades are part of a larger project. More work is expected in the spring.