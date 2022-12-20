If the extreme cold wasn’t enough, we now have a snowfall warning on top of it, with up to 20 centimetres expected to accumulate by Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning for much of southern B.C., including the Kootenays, Okanagan and Lower Mainland, with the heaviest accumulation expected near the Canada/U.S. border.

Snowfall started in some areas on Tuesday morning and will likely ease off by the evening.

Environment Canada said you should avoid travel if you can, or slow down and drive to conditions if you head out on the road.

“Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult,” said Environment Canada. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”