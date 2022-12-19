Jolly Old Saint Nick won’t be making his pre-Christmas trip and tour of Elkford due to the extreme cold warning.

Sinterklaas was supposed to tour the community with the fire department on Wednesday.

But with temperatures expected to drop into the negative 30s, Papa Noel has decided to not take the extra trip and instead wait until he’s delivering presents.

Kris Kringle loves doing his tour every year but the safety of the public and his reindeer comes first.

The Elkford fire department is still accepting cash donations and grocery vouchers for the Elkford Food Bank.

This could be a good last-minute way to get in Babbo Natale’s good books.

Donations can be dropped off at the Elkford Fire Hall or the District of Elkford Office during regular hours until Dec. 23.