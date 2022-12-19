With the holiday season upon us, RDEK officials say the next few weeks will be the busiest time of year for landfills, transfer stations and recycle depots.

“While Sparwood and Elkford Transfer Stations are closed on all Sundays, for the rest of our facilities Christmas and New Year’s Day are two of only five days out of the entire year that they are closed,” said Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) Communications Manager Loree Duczek.

“Over the holidays, it can be extremely busy. While our contractors and staff work incredibly hard to keep up with the volume, it is really important for the public to know the hours of their nearest facility and to plan ahead.”

Residents are asked to know their local facility’s hours to help plan ahead and avoid frustration.

“While our rural transfer stations are open year-round, there will be no hauling or servicing of the rural transfer stations on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day,” said Duczek.

“Regardless of whether you use a rural or municipal facility, please consider spreading out your visits and if you encounter a full bin, hang on to your materials and come back another day. Waste and recycling should never be dumped on the ground at our sites.”

The RDEK’s offices in Cranbrook and the Columbia Valley will be closed the week of Dec. 26-30, and reopen on Jan. 3.

You can find details on each of the RDEK’s transfer stations, landfills and recycle depots below.