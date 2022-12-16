The Kimberley Alpine Resort is having its opening day this weekend.

The lift is up and running again after a fire destroyed the lift operating hut last season.

All lifts will be running on Sunday at 9 a.m.

“Thanks to Mother Nature and our hardworking snowmaking, snowcat, and ski patrol crews we have excellent coverage for this time of the year and we are expecting to be able to open over 90 per cent of our terrain on Sunday,” said resort officials.

The resort also wanted to thank the public for being patient and supportive while repairs were being made.

Lifts will run daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.