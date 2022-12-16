The Regional District of East Kootenay is reminding residents that oil cans need to be disposed of properly after several oil drums were illegally dumped last week.

RDEK officials said there are plenty of options for safe disposable and it was “disheartening and incredibly frustrating” for staff to find the discarded drums at the Canal Flats Transfer Station.

A least one of the drums was spilling out onto the ground.

“One litre of used oil can contaminate up to one million litres of fresh water,” said RDEK staff.

“When dumped improperly on the ground it can kill plants and pose a threat to animals and wildlife.”

You can use this link to find the nearest location to dispose of used oil.

The RDEK asks that anyone with information on the illegal dumping contact the Environmental Services Department at the RDEK’s Cranbrook office at 1-888-478-7335 or the Provincial RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.