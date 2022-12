Kimberley RCMP has arrested a 54-year-old man believed to be involved in a recent string of thefts.

Police officials said the man was the subject of past media releases.

He was released on conditions including “Not Entering Within 10 kilometres of Kimberley City Limits.”

Police thanked the public for their diligence in reporting crimes.

“Together we are working to keep this community safe,” said RCMP officials.