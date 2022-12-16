A Nelson-born artist has published an all-ages colouring book that includes Ktunaxa and Syilx translations.

Author Amelia Bressey-Chapman said the translations were included because she wanted to learn more about Indigenous languages.

“I’m not Indigenous myself, I just kind of grew up with it,” said Chapman. “I was part of the Aboriginal Education program, and they really welcomed me in. It really helped me get through high school.”

The author said a portion of her earnings from sales of Road Trips and Rainbow Trout will be donated to Indigenous groups.

“With every purchase of the book, two dollars will go to the Yaqan Nuʔkiy School and two dollars will go to the Salish School of Spokane,” explained Chapman. “I’m hoping to donate the money to the language program at the end of the year.”

You can find more on the book through the link below.

More: Roadtrips and Rainbow Trout