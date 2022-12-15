Fernie’s outdoor skating rink is now open to the public.

City officials said it is the size of an NHL rink, at 200 by 85 feet.

“The rink opened in 2017, thanks to generous donations from the Calgary Flames Foundation, National Hockey League (NHL), Canadian Arena Products, the Fernie Lions Club and numerous community donors,” said City staff.

Residents can use it to go skating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but it will be closed from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for daily maintenance.

Since it is an outdoor rink, ice conditions will change with the weather.

If a green flag is up, then you can use the ice, but a red flag means the rink is closed.

