Invermere will have a by-election in March to fill a vacant spot on district council.

The spot was left open after Mark Topliff stepped down shortly after the municipal election.

District officials said nomination packages will be available on Dec. 19, ahead of the January 17th to 27th nomination period.

The campaign will officially begin on Feb. 4, with advance polling opportunities on Feb. 22 and Mar. 2.

- Advertisement -

Voters will choose one person to fill the vacant seat on Mar. 4 before a winner is declared on Mar. 7.

Until the seat is filled, Invermere’s district council will be made up of Mayor Al Miller and council members Kayja Becker, Gerry Taft and Theresa Wood.