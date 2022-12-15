Cranbrook’s Chamber of Commerce was hoping to bring in $60,000 through the annual Turkey Drive but they exceeded their goal, netting nearly $73,000.

Cranbrook COS officials said the $72,745 will be split between the Cranbrook Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

“It’s a very generous community, and the money raised through this campaign will certainly help in the months of January and February,” said Karen Penner who spent more than 30 years dedicated to the Chamber of Commerce. “The money is spread out, and helps so many people in the community. I just want to say thank you, Cranbrook. You’ve shown your true colours and you’re awesome.”

Over the last 13 years of annual Turkey Drives has raised about half a million dollars.

Chamber officials said the money will go buy food for those in need.

“Many families, seniors, and residents of all kinds rely on the success of these programs and services. So thank you, Cranbrook, for being such a magnificent community,” said the Chamber of Commerce.