A Kimberley Dynamiter defenceman was given a match penalty on Saturday after a blow to the head and has now been suspended indefinitely.

It happened during the game against the Golden Rockets.

Trey Stephenson was kicked out of the game in the final minutes of the third period.

He has been suspended but there is no word on how long it will last.

We will provide an update once the KIJHL makes a decision.

The Dynamiters won Saturday’s game 3-1.