Columbia Valley RCMP arrested someone in Canal Flats after they cut another person with an ‘edged weapon.’

RCMP officials said the victim knew the suspect, who appeared to be having a mental health crisis.

The suspect was found unarmed in Canal Flats, and they were arrested without incident, as they wanted to turn themself in.

Meanwhile, the victim was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and later released.

RCMP officials said this was an isolated incident and members did not believe there was any risk to the public.

Charges have been forwarded to Crown Prosecutors.