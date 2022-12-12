Long-time Kimberley city council member and community volunteer Bert Banks has passed away.

City officials said Banks sat on city council for 17 years and volunteered for the Kimberley Community Development Society.

“Bert was instrumental in the development of Kimberley’s Bavarian theme, golf courses, campground, aquatic centre, and Mark Creek Dam,” said the City of Kimberley. “Our deepest condolences to the Banks family.”

Banks was also a lifetime member of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Governments and served as the organization’s president in 2001-2002.

The Banks family will host a Celebration of Life for Bert Banks at the Conference Centre at the Kimberley Alpine Resort at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The City will also hold a free public swim at the Aquatic Centre, where the Bert Banks Lap Pool is located, from 6 p. m. to 7 p .m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.