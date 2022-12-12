An avalanche was triggered this weekend in Fernie’s backcountry and Fernie Search and Rescue was called in to rescue three skiers.

SAR officials said the avalanche was in the Orca Bowl and was skier-caused.

One skier was fully buried but his companions were able to dig him out.

Ascent Helicopters helped the SAR crew extricate the injured skier.

“A combination of good luck and rapid response by his companions meant that this event did not have a much worse outcome,” said SAR officials.

Fernie Search and Rescue said Island Lake Lodge guides and members of the public were quick to report the slide.