Members of the Edgewater Fire Department extinguished a fire at the transfer station they believe was deliberately set.

“Upon arrival, crews found a chair and pile of books on fire on the apron near the transfer station bin,” says Columbia Valley Rural Fire and Rescue Chief Drew Sinclair.

“There was a noticeable smell of accelerant at the scene and we believe the fire was deliberately set.”

A file has been opened with the RCMP and it’s believed it was started Friday evening between 6:30 and 6:50 p.m.

“There is absolutely no excuse to put our firefighters and the general public at risk. Anytime we have a fire on these sites, it presents a safety risk and could easily grow to be a much more serious situation. We are asking anyone with any information to contact the RCMP,” adds Sinclair.

RDEK officials said four firefighters and two pieces of apparatus from the Edgewater Fire Department responded to the scene.

A sign was damaged, but the transfer station bins are fine and will remain fully operational.