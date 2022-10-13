Columbia Valley, Elk Valley and South Country residents can get a look into what it takes to be a firefighter through a local recruitment drive.

Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) officials said they’re asking the public to consider joining the Columbia Valley and Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire and Rescue Services.

“Our fire departments play a critical role in our communities, and we wouldn’t be able to provide the services we do without the dedicated firefighters we have on our team,” said Elk Valley and South Country Fire Chief Michael Hockley. “Our annual recruitment drive is on now and we are looking for new members to join our team to help ensure our fire services remain strong.”

RDEK officials said they run fire departments in Jaffray, Baynes Lake, Elko, Hosmer, Fairmont, Windermere, Edgewater, and Panorama.

“No experience is needed to join. We provide the training, and we support new recruits through the learning process. The only requirement is an interest in helping your community and a commitment to training,” said Columbia Valley Rural Fire Rescue Service Chief Drew Sinclair.

If you are interested, you can find application forms on the RDEK website or at local fire halls.

“There are many benefits to joining a department, including incredible personal and leadership development, lifesaving first aid skills, and the reward of knowing you are helping your community,” said Sinclair. “In addition, our firefighters receive on-call pay and are eligible for extended benefits.”

The recruitment drive ends on Oct. 28th, and you can find more details at the Elk Valley and South Country Rural Fire and Rescue

Service at 250-429-3133 or the Columbia Valley Rural Fire Rescue Service at 250-342-6214.