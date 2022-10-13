The City of Kimberley has awarded a contract to Tyee Homes to rebuild the Kimberley Gymnastics Club Centre.

On Dec. 14, the centre was completely destroyed by a fire.

Construction is set to begin in the Spring and is scheduled to be completed by next fall.

“We are truly excited to be working on the rebuild with a local company of the calibre of Tyee Homes,” states Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville.

“The new gymnastics and childcare centre will be bigger and better than the previous building, and we can count on Tyee to deliver an exceptional product as always.”