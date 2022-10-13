A former KIJHL MVP and Dynamiters alum has been named the player of the week in the B.C. Intercollegiate Hockey League.

Brock Palmer put up five goals and three assists in two games last week.

Last year he was named the rookie of the year in the BCIHL, playing for the Vancouver Island University Mariners.

Palmer was a star player during his time with the Dynamiters.

In the 2019-20 season, he scored 50 goals and 98 points in 49 games.

In 2021, Palmer had his jersey retired by the Dynamiters.