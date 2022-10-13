Fernie Chamber Executive Director Brad Parsell will be leaving his position in November.

Fernie Chamber officials said Parsell has been able his role of over three years.

“Brad has been such an asset to our organization and the community of Fernie,” said Norm Fraser, President of the Fernie Chamber Board of Directors. “He successfully led our organization through the COVID-19 pandemic while building strong relationships with our members and partners.”

“He spearheaded several important projects like the Work In Fernie website and the coworking space in downtown Fernie,” continued Fraser. “While we are sad to see him go, we are pleased that his contributions leave a strong organization and talented team positioned for continued success.”

Parsell will be moving to work with Tourism Tofino as their Executive Director and will be moving to Vancouver Island at the end of November.

“I resigned from the Fernie Chamber with mixed feelings for sure. Fernie has been my home for almost a decade, and this job with the Chamber has been one of the most rewarding and challenging roles I have had in my career to date,” said Parsell. “There are so many amazing people in Fernie that I got to work alongside of, but especially our incredible staff at the Fernie Chamber who I will miss dearly. I am proud of everything we have achieved during my tenure, and I wish the Fernie Chamber every success in its future endeavours.”

Fernie’s Chamber of Commerce will begin its search for a new executive director. The Board of Directors and chamber staff will still be available in the meantime to support the business community.