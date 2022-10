Local governments across the province will be working with BC Transit to offer rides on voting day.

Public transit will be free to passengers on Saturday to help people get to the polls easier.

Cranbrook and West Kootenay transit networks will be taking passengers without charge on Saturday, Oct. 15th.

More details on candidates and where you can vote can be found below

More: 2022 General Local Election: definitive voting guide for East Kootenay communities (Sept. 29, 2022)