The finalists for Fernie’s 2022 business awards have been released, with 30 nominees across 10 categories.

Fernie Chamber of Commerce officials said nominated businesses were asked to complete an award application that was forwarded to a panel of judges.

“These judges have determined the three finalists in each category as well as the winners – which will be announced on Friday, Oct. 21 at the awards gala event at the Rusty Edge,” said Fernie Chamber officials.

Meanwhile, the People’s Choice, Chamber Legacy, and Citizen of the Year Awards were chosen by different means.

- Advertisement -

The People’s Choice Award will be decided through a public vote, and the Chamber Legacy, and Citizen of the Year Awards will be decided by the Chamber’s board of directors.

“This is by far our favourite event of the year, and we are so appreciative of the outstanding achievements of our local businesses,” said Brad Parsell, Executive Director of the Fernie Chamber. “Despite the rising costs of doing business, chronic labour shortages, and other challenges thrown at us this past

year – our business community continues to find innovative and creative ways to serve their customers.”

Doors open for the award ceremony open at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Rusty Edge.

Tickets are limited, with priority given to people representing the finalists.

Any spare tickets will be available to the general public on the week of the event.

Nominee list: