The finalists for Fernie’s 2022 business awards have been released, with 30 nominees across 10 categories.
Fernie Chamber of Commerce officials said nominated businesses were asked to complete an award application that was forwarded to a panel of judges.
“These judges have determined the three finalists in each category as well as the winners – which will be announced on Friday, Oct. 21 at the awards gala event at the Rusty Edge,” said Fernie Chamber officials.
Meanwhile, the People’s Choice, Chamber Legacy, and Citizen of the Year Awards were chosen by different means.
The People’s Choice Award will be decided through a public vote, and the Chamber Legacy, and Citizen of the Year Awards will be decided by the Chamber’s board of directors.
“This is by far our favourite event of the year, and we are so appreciative of the outstanding achievements of our local businesses,” said Brad Parsell, Executive Director of the Fernie Chamber. “Despite the rising costs of doing business, chronic labour shortages, and other challenges thrown at us this past
year – our business community continues to find innovative and creative ways to serve their customers.”
Doors open for the award ceremony open at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Rusty Edge.
Tickets are limited, with priority given to people representing the finalists.
Any spare tickets will be available to the general public on the week of the event.
Nominee list:
- Community Group of the Year
- Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce
- Fernie Women’s Resource
Centre
- Twin Meadows Animal Rescue
Society
- New Business of the Year
- Bramasole Restaurant & Wine
Bar
- Drift & Sonder Lifestyle Shop
and Refillery
- Miner’s Mud
- Community Tourism Achievement
- Claris Media / Fernie Fix
- Raging Elk Adventure Lodge
- Wapiti Music Festival Society
- Employer of the Year
- Edge of the World Board Shop
- Gearhub Sports
- Nevados Restaurant
- Environmental Sustainability Award
- Drift & Sonder Lifestyle Shop
and Refillery
- Elk River Alliance
- Fernie Fox Hotel
- Drift & Sonder Lifestyle Shop
- Businessperson of the Year
- Abi Moore (Fernie Brewing Co.)
- Kurt Saari (Nevados Restaurant)
- Michelle Nelson (Edge of the World Board Shop)
- Outstanding Customer Service Award
- Fernie Forge
- Gearhub Sports
- Spa 901
- Business Innovation Award
- Fernie Brewing Co.
- Fernie Fox Hotel
- Gearhub Sports
- Fernie Business of the Year
- Mugshots
- Nevados Restaurant
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate
- People’s Choice Award
- Fernie Distillers
- OrganicTan Fernie
- Stick & Stone Cannabis