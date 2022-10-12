Residents of some communities have another day to cast their ballot early in the 2022 general local election.

Advance voting opened in Sparwood and Elford went ahead on Tuesday, while voters in Cranbrook, Fernie and Kimberley can take part in early polling on Wednesday.

On Thursday, polls open for Canal Flats and RDEK areas A, E and G.

Radium Hot Springs is the only East Kootenay community that does not have another early voting opportunity after last week.

Voting stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in all communities.

This will be the last opportunity to cast your ballot early before general voting day on Saturday.

Candidate information and voting locations can be found below.

Voter information: