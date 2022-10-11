Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) officials expect the rebuilt North Star Quad chair lift to be up and running by mid-November.

They note that all the necessary parts arrived on time and crews with Leitner-Poma moved to Kimberley to work on the project with local electrical crews.

Once the parts are installed, KAR officials said Leitner-Poma will begin commissioning before the first test runs take off.

“We expect the lift to be turning within weeks, and the lift to be commissioned and cleared for operation by mid-November,” said KAR staff. “All indications continue to be that the lift will be ready to go well before our opening date in December.”

As work nears completion, KAR officials are reminding the public to stay away from the construction site, including the area under the lift and surrounding roads.

The rebuild comes after the old ski lift operator’s hut was a target of suspected arson early in the morning on Dec. 18, 2021.