Cranbrook RCMP is looking for the owner of a Mercedes that was believed to be involved in a crash near Elizabeth Lake.

Cranbrook RCMP officials say they received the call about the incident on Sunday.

The crash happened near the Innes Avenue entrance to Elizabeth Lake.

The vehicle drove into a sign and damaged an entire length of fencing.

- Advertisement -

Police officials said debris at the crash scene led officers to determine that it was a Mercedes involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have details on the incident is asked to call Cranbrook RCMP.