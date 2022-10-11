Firefighters from Invermere and Windermere extinguished a fire at the construction site of Invermere’s new McDonald’s Restaurant.

Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) officials said the fire broke out early Monday morning at the property along Arrow Road in Athalmer near Highway 93/95.

Firefighters saved the building, but the flames took a toll.

“We got the call just after 3:15 a.m. and thanks to the quick action of all responders, the structure has been saved although it did sustain significant damage,” said Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Service Assistant Chief Joss Advocaat.

- Advertisement -

RDEK officials said seven firefighters and two pieces of apparatus from Windermere and another seven members and an engine from Invermere responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.