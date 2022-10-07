The BCHC prospect game featuring KIJHL and PJHL players will happen on Nov. 22 in Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Jets are hosting the event at the Sardis Sports Complex.

The prospects game will let both league’s top players show off their skills in front of Junior A coaches and scouts.

Coaching staff will be announced soon and rosters will be decided by late October.

“The Chilliwack Jets are excited to host the first-ever BCHC Prospects Game and showcase the best young talent in our two leagues,” said Chilliwack Jets owner Clayton Robinson.

“I know this great event will be well-supported by our passionate junior hockey community.”