A reopening date of Jan. 3 has been set for the Marysville Arena.

Crews are currently on site carrying out asbestos abatement work.

“We understand the community’s frustration with the delays to reopening Marysville Arena,” said Nicole Halasz, Manager of Parks and Facilities.

“Unfortunately this work needs to happen and it is taking longer than anticipated. We look forward to inviting everyone back to the facility in January.

Once asbestos work is done ice will be installed and opening preparations will be finalized.