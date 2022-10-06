No injuries were reported when a vehicle fire broke out along Boivin Forest Service Road.

District of Elkford officials said a quick response from local firefighters and favourable weather helped keep the flames from spreading too far.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 8:45 a.m. last Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, crews found an abandoned vehicle that was fully involved with a grass fire, igniting in a 20×20 foot area that was spreading,” said District officials.

Crews first tackled the surrounding area to stop the fire from growing before they doused the vehicle itself.

“Thankfully, due to increasingly cooler temperatures in the morning, the grass fire was progressing slowly,” says Elkford’s Deputy Fire Chief, Enzo Calla. “Now if this had happened in July or August, when mornings are much warmer, the outcome would have been very different.”

Firefighters remained at the site for about an hour and a half while they put out any remaining hot spots.

“The Elkford Fire Department wishes to thank all citizens who saw smoke and reported this fire to 9-1-1,” said Elkford staff. “They would also like to thank the Elk Valley RCMP, Sparwood Towing and the District of Elkford’s Public Works staff for their assistance.”

The cause of the fire is still unknown and an investigation is underway.

While autumn has arrived, the temperatures are still higher than usual for this time of year. Residents are asked to report any wildfires within the District of Elkford to 9-1-1.