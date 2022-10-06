The RDEK is closing all of its transfer stations across the East Kootenay on Monday for Thanksgiving.

“This is one of only five days out of the year that our facilities are closed, so we wanted people to be aware to plan accordingly. If you’re planning on doing a fall clean-up this weekend, please make a trip to your local transfer station or landfill Sunday or Tuesday,” says RDEK Environmental Services Manager Kevin Paterson.

“In addition to the facility closures, there will be no hauling at the rural transfer station sites, so we are encouraging all residents to make their trips on Sunday or Tuesday.”

RDEK officials said additional hauling will be done this weekend.

“While our contractor will be doing their best to service our sites over the coming days, if you encounter a full bin, please hang on to your load and come back the next day,” adds Paterson.

According to the RDEK, the closures include the Invermere, Kimberley, Cranbrook, Fernie, Sparwood, and Elkford transfer stations, as well as the Columbia Valley and Central Subregion landfills.