A 140-hectare area of forest will be burned in the Kimberley Nordic Centre and Kimberley Nature Park in the coming days.

City officials said the BC Wildfire Service will work with the Kimberley and Cranbrook fire departments to make sure the planned burn goes smoothly.

“BC Wildfire Service will be managing the fire ignition. The Kimberley and Cranbrook Fire Departments will provide structural protection. A crew of contract firefighters will also be onsite for patrolling, confinement, and post burn fire extinguishing,” said Kimberley staff.

They add that the burn will start in the near future, but an exact day has yet to be noted.

Access to the Kimberley Nordic area and some parts of the Nature Park will be restricted for the day of the burn, with the possibility of the closure continuing for a few days after.

“The Kimberley Nature Park trail closures will include Higgins Hill, Army Rd, Boulder and Sidecut trails. Residents interested in entering the Kimberley Nordic Area and Kimberley Nature Park should respect any signage and if in doubt, contact the City to determine when it is safe to re-enter those areas,” said City officials.

Nearby residents may see some smoke coverage overnight, and the City urges that you take precautions to limit smoke exposure.

“Smoke will continue to emit from the area for some time after the burn as fuels smoulder,” said the City. “This is likely to persist until enough precipitation occurs to extinguish the burn.”

Officials said the burn area is part of a fire resistance strategy, with the aim of reducing the intensity of potential wildfires moving towards Kimberley from the west.