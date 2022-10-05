A swimmer from Cranbrook has been inducted into the University of North Dakota’s sports hall of fame.

Jeremy Organ used to swim with the Cranbrook Tritons before he moved on to university swimming.

“I’m really honoured to get the recognition and the Thomas Clifford award at the University of North Dakota,” Organ said. “It meant a lot.”

He was inducted into the hall of fame on Sept 29.

- Advertisement -

He collected a number of accolades throughout his time at UND.

Organ earned six All-American honours and was named the 1995 swimmer of the year.

He even made it to the NCAA championship.

“My memory goes back to being a senior and winning all four conference events at the conference swim meet and then going to the NCAA championships that year and placing in the top eight of the 200 IM.”

Organ is still involved with swimming, but he can now stay out of the water a little more.

“It was really a special time in my life and it set the path for going into coaching and continuing on into where I am now,” he added.

In 2006 Organ was tasked with resurrecting Vanderbilt University’s women’s swim team in Nashville.

At that point, the team had been dormant since 1992.

He continues to coach that team and since he joined, student-athletes have set school records in every event.

Eight swimmers have been college swimming and diving coaches association scholar All-Americans over the past seven seasons, and 71 have been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll on 160 occasions.

“I’m very honoured and privileged to do what I do and it’s really nice to go and get that award,” Organ said.