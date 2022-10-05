Construction on the railway crossing along McPhee Road in Cranbrook will reduce Theatre Road down to one lane on Thursday.

City officials said improvements to the railway crossing and the installation of permanent traffic lights are fully underway and will continue for several more weeks.

Currently, crews are working to install new utility lines on the north side of the rail crossing.

“This deep utility work will continue for the next three weeks with new concrete curbs and paving to follow shortly after,” said Curtis Mummery, Manager of Roads and Infrastructure. “We will work to keep this closure as short as possible and ask everyone to be patient as we complete these important upgrades.”

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, the intersection of McPhee and Theatre Road will be reduced to a single lane while workers remove existing asphalt in the intersection.

Traffic interruptions will continue from time to time over the following weeks while crews install new signal light bases, concrete curbs and complete other utility work.

City officials anticipate the majority of the project to wrap up by the end of October, with cleanup and traffic light commissioning to finish by mid-November.

During the road closure, the intersection will be treated as a three-way intersection.

Drivers are asked to obey on-site staff and any posted signs while construction is going on.