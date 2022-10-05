Certain burning restrictions will be lifted within the Southeast Fire Centre as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Due to decreased wildfire risk, the agency says the following activities will once again be permitted throughout the region:
- one to two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide
- burning stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares
- the use of fireworks
- the use of exploding binary targets
- the use of air curtain burners
- the use of sky lanterns, and
- the use of burn barrels or burn cages
Larger category 3 open fires remain prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre until Oct. 31.