The City of Cranbrook is supporting the BC Wildfire Service in a large burn along Gold Creek Road south of the Phillips Reservoir on Wednesday.

City staff say it’s a large operation. The fire will be lit by helicopter and treat around 100 hectares of land.

“This prescribed burn is taking place on City-owned land, south of the City, and forms an important piece of our larger, community wildfire protection strategy,” said Scott Driver, Director of Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services.

“We feel very fortunate that the weather this fall has cooperated so that we can continue to get this very important work completed.”

Smoke will be visible from Cranbrook, ʔaq’am and surrounding areas.