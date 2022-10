Golden Rockets player Jordan Lario has been named the top forward of the week in the KIJHL.

The Cranbrook-born player had a strong weekend scoring four goals and three assists in two games.

Against the North Okanagan Knights, Lario scored two short-handed goals and added two assists in a 6-1 win.

In a 4-3 shootout win against Summerland, Lario scored another two goals and tallied an assist.