Two traffic stops in Invermere turned up suspected illicit drugs, with some found in the search of a vehicle that was believed to be stolen.

According to Columbia Valley RCMP, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 93/95 near Cooper Road in Invermere at about 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police officials said checks of the Toyota Corolla revealed that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Calgary.

The driver and passenger were arrested for possession of stolen property, and a search of the vehicle revealed suspected illicit drugs.

The driver was released on conditions to attend court at a later date.

That same day, at about 10:40 p.m., RCMP officials said a Chevrolet Monte Carlo was stopped along 7th Avenue in Invermere.

Police said the license plate appeared to be inactive when the officer checked the plate number.

Further investigation revealed that the driver had an outstanding warrant.

Officers reported suspected illicit drugs when the vehicle was searched.

The driver was arrested and brought before a judge, where they were released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.