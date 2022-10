The BCHL has broken its record for most alumni on NCAA Division 1 rosters with 410.

The beats the previous record of 380 set last season.

All 18 teams in the BCHL have at least one alumni playing, including the league’s newest team the Cranbrook bucks who have four.

The former Bucks players are Liam Hansson, Drake Burgin, Tyson Dyck and Theo Thrun.