The College of the Rockies Board of Governors has elected a new Chair and Vice Chair.

College officials said Nic Milligan will be the board chair and Jared Basil will serve as the new vice chair.

“Nic is in his third year of serving on the College Board, including as Vice-Chair over the past year. His commitment to our communities along with his understanding of the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead for us at the College, make him a natural fit for the Chair role,” said College President and CEO, Paul Vogt “I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

The College added that Milligan retired from his position as a Manager of Social Responsibility at Teck and was appointed by the Province to the College Board in July 2020.

Milligan will take over the position from Randal Macnair, who will continue as a member of the Board for another year.

Meanwhile, Jared Basil will become the Vice Chair of the board.

College officials said Basil is a member of the Ktunaxa Nation from the Lower Kootenay community.

“His work spans both the economic and social sectors at the Ktunaxa Nation Council (KNC). He is also a former elected official and former chair of the KNC Education and Employment Sector,” said College staff. “Basil also is in his third year with the Board of Governors, having been appointed by Order in Council in July 2020.”