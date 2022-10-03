Sparwood has appointed a local-born veteran firefighter to become the department’s new deputy chief.

Sparwood officials said Sheldon Tennant was born and raised in the community and served with the local Fire Department for more than 18 years.

During that time, Tennant climbed the ranks to become a captain, with a wealth of knowledge on emergency management, leadership and health and safety.

“He is passionate about the community and working hard to support his fellow firefighters in developing their skills to become the best they can be,” said district officials.

He also steps into the role with experience in the mining industry and time as President of the East Kootenay Mines Industrial Safety Association.

“I feel like it is important to give back to the community that has given me so much,” said Tennant. “In this role, my main passion will be to ensure that we are prepared to handle any job we are tasked to do. When we are called out, the people we meet are usually having a bad day, so we owe it to them to be at our best. What excites me is having the opportunity to be part of the development of the next generation of officers in the department.”

Mayor David Wilks said he and the district are happy to have Tennant as the new deputy fire chief.

“Sheldon has proven himself to be a dedicated, respected, and knowledgeable firefighter,” said Wilks. “We are confident with his strong leadership skills, diverse experience, and acute knowledge of the community he will continue to elevate the team and support the exemplary service the department is known for providing.”