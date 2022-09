Police in Cranbrook are looking for the owner of an Evoke Kayak that may have had it stolen in early September.

Cranbrook RCMP officials said a business owner in the 600-block Industrial Road E called police on Sept. 8 after four unknown individuals stashed the kayak on the property.

“If you are missing a kayak, please contact the Cranbrook office to possibly identify the one we currently possess,“ states Cst Katie Forgeron. Call the local office at 250-489-3471.