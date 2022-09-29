Voters will soon head to the polls in the 2022 general local election, and residents have a number of options on how and when to cast their ballots.

General voting day is set for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 15, but advance polling dates may differ slightly between communities. More information on voting dates and locations can be found at the end of this article.

Each community will be able to choose from candidates running for mayor, council, school board trustee and regional district director.

That said, if there is no competition, a candidate will win the election by acclamation such as Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and Invermere Mayor Al Miller.

- Advertisement -

Elections BC officials said you can complete voter registration or update your information at a polling location.

In order to register, you will need to provide your name, birth date, address and one of the following:

B.C. driver’s license number

B.C. Identification Card number

the last six digits of your Social Insurance Number

the last six digits of your Personal Health Number

B.C. government officials have outlined some criteria for you to be eligible to vote, as well:

You must be 18 years or older when you go to vote at advance polling or general voting day.

You must be a Canadian citizen.

You must have been a B.C. resident for at least six months prior to registering.

You must be a resident of the municipality or electoral area when you register.

You cannot vote if you have otherwise been disqualified under the Local Government Act or any other enactment or be otherwise disqualified by law.

Additionally, non-resident property owners can vote once in each jurisdiction they own property, as long as they meet the above criteria.

Only one person is eligible to vote as a non-resident property owner if the property is owned by multiple people.

Students attending classes in a different jurisdiction may only cast one ballot. They can choose to vote in the community where they attend school or their home jurisdiction.

Eligible voters can also vote by mail, with a package either sent out or available for pick up at a local election office.

Elections BC officials said a completed mail-in ballot form must be returned to the district electoral office by 8 p.m. on general voting day. Details on how to apply for a mail-in voter package in each community can be found further down in this article.

Voter information: