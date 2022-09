Power was knocked out for 111 BC Hydro customers in Cranbrook on Thursday morning.

BC Hydro officials said the outage was caused by an equipment failure.

Electricity was out for the area between Cranbrook Street North, Theatre Road, Kootenay Street and Industrial Road 2.

Power was first cut off just before 8:30 a.m. and was expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m.