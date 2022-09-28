There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon to officially open the new walking trail around Moir Park.

The trail was completed thanks to hard work by the Cranbrook Rotary Club and JCI Kootenay.

Rotarian Joe McGowan spearheaded the project and explained it’s not just a trail.

“It is not just a paved path. Up in the forest, approximately two and a half metres high are three paved viewing areas where people can sit and lookout and see the mountains,” he said.

“You can see fisher peak, the Steeples, you can see off to the north and to the south.”

Mayor Lee Pratt said it was a great achievement that grows the park.

“It really completes Moir Park to what it needed. Rotary club has always been there and they’ve always been very active.”

McGowan said this amount of work normally costs around $300,000, but thanks to money raised and volunteer hours, the budget was around $135,000.