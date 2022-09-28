Fernie residents can now vote for their favourite local business to receive the 2022 People’s Choice Award.

Fernie Chamber of Commerce officials said any business or organization that gets nominated for any of the Business Excellence Awards is in the running for People’s Choice.

Voting closes at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6th, and you can cast your ballot through the link at the end of this article.

Chamber officials said the finalists will be announced on Friday, Oct. 7th, the same day tickets for the award gala will be released.

“This event will sell out and ticket priority will be given to awards finalists first, before releasing them to the public,” said Chamber staff. “The 2022 Fernie Business Excellence Awards will take place this year on Friday 21 October at the Rusty Edge.”

More: 2022 People’s Choice Award (Fernie Chamber of Commerce)