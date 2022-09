Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen Dodge Grand Caravan.

The van is a grey 2015 model with B.C. licence plate RE598C.

If seen call 911, The Cranbrook non-emergency line or Crimestoppers.

Cranbrook RCMP: 250-489-3471

CrimeStoppers: 1-800-222-8477