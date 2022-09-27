Livestock owners in the East Kootenay will have more protection if an emergency happens.

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is providing $67,600 to support the project in the East Kootenay and Fraser Valley.

Provincial officials said trailers will be stationed in those regions and will be available to support livestock producers during emergencies by providing specialized equipment to capture and contain animals.

“B.C. agricultural producers continue to demonstrate their resilience and strength during extreme weather events and emergencies,” said Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food in a release.

“These new mobile livestock emergency response trailers will have the supplies producers need during critical times to ensure they have access to the necessary tools and equipment to take care of their animals and keep them safe.”

Each trailer will have horse and cow halters, sorting and corral panels and tools.

There will also be supplies for producers including a first aid kit, safety/protective clothing, and a fire extinguisher.